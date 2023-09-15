Phillips captures first conference victory over Chequamegon

PHILLIPS, Wis. (WJFW) - After winning the Lakeland East Conference a season ago, the Phillips Loggers continued their march towards repeat conference championships against Chequamegon. The Loggers rushing attack was lethal all night long as they ran the ball for an impressive 385 yards and six touchdowns on their way to a 50-20 victory.
For Philips, they look to continue their quest to repeat as conference champions next week as they head to Mellen to take on the Granite Diggers. For Chequamegon, they will have to lick their wounds and get ready for a home matchup with Washburn.