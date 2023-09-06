PFAS found in water at Pine River School for Young Learners in Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - Students said goodbye to summer break on Tuesday and returned to school, but for one school near Merrill students and staff are unable consume the school's well water. The Pine River School for Young Learners is currently dealing with dangerous high levels of PFAS, something that the elementary school has never had an issue with.
On August 24th school administration was notified from the Wisconsin DNR about the dangerous PFAS levels. With the school year approaching, Dale Bergman says the district had to find a quick solution.
"We immediately set up a meeting with the DNR and the Department of Health Services to find out what actions we had to take to be able to notify our families and to try to remedy situation," said Dale Bergman.
Meals that need water will be prepared at the Merrill High School kitchen. Students also returned to school this week noticing new features located across the building.
"Then we took a bit of voluntary actions and that included bringing in bottled water we put several different bottled water stations in the classroom so that students being able to brush their teeth and use drinking water out of those so we would know that it was safe for them," said Bergman.
Water with high levels of PFAS can be used for cleaning or washing hands but it shouldn’t be consumed. Pine River will use these new additions for now but will get the water checked again near the end of the year.
"The safety of our students is the up-most priority so we want to make sure that everything thing that they take in their body’s and wash your hand with and everything is clean and safe for them," he added.
Merrill Public Area Schools will continue to work with the DNR to make sure that students have safe and clean drinking water. The school will test for PFAS again near the end of 2023.
