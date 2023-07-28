Pelican Lake continues Summerfest growth

PELICAN LAKE, Wis. (WJFW) - Summerfest has provided a weekend of fun events to the Pelican Lake community for years now. However, to accommodate for the increasing interest, the event has moved to different locations.
“This event had been a long established in the association," said Romsa. "It was held at a much smaller venue previously. We felt with our vendors and the local people’s support we can do a much bigger event.”
Kerry Romsa has been part of Summerfest for years and he says a change in location helped everyone.
“We needed a little bigger area," said Romsa. "With the support of the Pelican Lake fire department we’re able to have our basket raffles over at the firehouse. With the support of the little league we’re able to have our bands and the concession stands here at the ball diamond.”
Larry Burkhart says the new location for the event helps the entire town.
“Well it just brings people together absolutely," said Burkhart. "I mean not only here you have got the music but the gas station, the local taverns around. I mean everybody stops here for a few hours. It’s all a community thing.”