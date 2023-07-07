As the archivist for the Marathon Historical Society, Ben Clark doesn’t see stuff, he sees stories.
“We've been a repository for the stuff, the records, and the objects that make up our history, and basically, to allow us to preserve them and continue to tell the story of the people that live here,” said Clark.
His job is to be a sort of translator, to take object’s preserved from Marathon County’s past and use them to tell the history of the county.
“It takes the concept of a historical past,” said Clark. “And makes it more real in a concrete way that is really effective and hard to do in some other ways.”
While Clark’s work is usually done behind the scenes, the historical society’s new exhibit offers an insight into the process of archiving.
“There's all sorts of other really cool things that we collect, that just don't really fit into the history of dairy farming, or lumbering or some of these larger stories that we might normally be putting the program together on,” said Clark.
The theme of the exhibit is a peek inside, to see what the society collects and why.
“It's kind of an excuse for us to pull out these things,” said Clark. “Some of which, you know, the public has, has rarely seen, if ever, some of them are all favorites that we, you know, pull out occasionally, because they're very cool, but maybe don't have that same sort of relevance to our continued storytelling.”
For Clark, the exhibit was a chance to show off the unique history of the place he calls home.
“I think that you might look at something and say, Well, you know, we don't necessarily have people who fought the Revolutionary War, we didn't, you know, sign the Declaration, independence, you know, are we historical?” said Clark. “But like, yeah, we do, we just have to kind of work a little harder sometimes to find those stories.”