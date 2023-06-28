Wellness visits are important to make sure a baby is growing and meeting certain milestones.
How often a child is seen depends on their age.
In tonight’s edition of Feel Great Today we will discuss when they should see a Doctor and what parents should look out for.
“The general trend you are going to follow is you’re always looking at how they are doing with their eating,” said Dr. Paul Fischbuch who is a Pediatrician at the Aspirus Rhinelander Pediatric Clinic.
He says babies are seen between 7 and 8 times during their first year.
“So, we are always measuring how heavy and tall they are. Is their head increasing in size the way, we would expect it to all signs that their body is developing normally. The other major thing is what are called developmental milestones, which are physical social, verbal skills. We’ve done enough studies to know roughly at what age those are going to show up by.”
Dr. Fischbuch says he sees babies under 12 months old the most out of any age because they are nonverbal so it’s harder to figure out what they need.
“We definitely see them a lot more just because people want to make sure they don’t have complication from illnesses. Under one month is its own unique category so a fever of 100.4 or higher under any circumstance you need to go to the ER. Because you have to assume your baby has a serious infection.”
He says you cannot give Ibuprofen to kids under six months old, but it’s safe to give kids Tylenol as long as you follow age and dosage recommendations.
“The dose that you need to give your child to be effective is on a sliding scale. It’s gonna change as your child weighs more. So, the dose you were using six months ago no longer going to work especially in infant and child years when they gain a lot of weight in a shorter amount of time,” said Dr. Fischbuch.
He says the most effective cold medicine for a child is honey.
“I wouldn’t give that under age one because there’s a risk of botulism that you just don’t want to mess with. but most of the medicines you get honey is what’s doing the heavy lifting.”