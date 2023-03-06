MINOCQUA (WJFW) - For the fourth straight year, Paul Bunyan's in Minocqua will not be opening this season, that's according to their Wisconsin Dells location.
According to Paul Bunyan's Wisconsin Dells Facebook Page, they will not be opening for lunch or dinners this season, but that could change in the future. They posted that they will post to their Facebook page with any changes.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant says "The Minocqua location will not be opening this season. Although Paul Bunyan's is a family business, all Minocqua inquiries should be directed there, as we cannot provide you with anymore information. We understand the disappointment felt from both of these things not happening. We miss the dinners more than you can imagine, and the Minocqua location holds so many of our favorite memories."
The restaurant adds that they are very excited about their 2023 season and that they can't wait for people to join them.
