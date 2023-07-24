WAUSAU, Wis (WJFW) – Patriot K9s of Wisconsin is an organization that provides service dogs to veterans. Since their opening in 2017, they’ve worked to get service/therapy dogs into the hands of veterans living with mental health issues. From post-traumatic stress symptoms to nightmares and generalized anxiety, the service dogs provide their handlers with a concrete support when times are challenging. Lani Rethaber is the executive director for Patriot K9s of Wisconsin and says the animals provide more than just a pet. Rethaber says, “It’s giving that veteran a battle buddy again; that battle buddy that’s somebody that’s always there that they can rely on again, just like we were used to in the military.”
The dogs are trained and then matched with a handler. Then both enter a 30-week training program which teaches the handler about what the dog is trained to do. The dogs can assist with noticing and responding to cues that their handler is experiencing stress. Dogs are first trained on behavior cues and once they get used to the handler, they pick up on other, not-so-obvious cues. The human body produces a stress hormone called cortisol, which dogs can smell. Rethaber said, “the dog puts that picture together, ‘oh when the person is acting like this, this smell comes first’ usually. And now the dog’s alerting to that smell and the person has a tool now to trust the dog and start doing deep pressure therapy and grounding techniques with the dog.”
Arnold Viljevac (Vic as he’s known) and his dog Creek graduated from the 30-week training program in 2021. Vic said, “I really didn’t do anything outside of being at home or work, but now that I have her, I’m able to deal with going out in public more often.”
The nonprofit organization has 31 dogs currently training and hopes to add to total of 80 therapy dogs. For more information, visit their website here.