EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW) -- Some glow in the dark, and some could fight the onset of Alzheimer's. Some cause liver failure, while others make a soothing herbal tea.
Anne Small said she grew up picking mushrooms with her family, and Thursday morning, she shared her knowledge with about 40 workshop participants at the nonprofit Trees for Tomorrow in Eagle River.
The event included a seminar with slides, a walk into the woods, and a phenomenon that's been dubbed the "Wood Wide Web."
"There's this whole network of fungi in the ground that even allow other trees to communicate with each other," said Small, who studied mycology in college.
Small said foraging is a source of sustainable food to supplement a diet. The land offers a variety of mushrooms and other edible plants, at no charge.
"When you go out and forage in the woods," said Small. "That's a really easy way to eat free off the land."
For anyone who wants to get into the fungi game, the Kemp Natural Resources Station is hosting an event August 21st on how to dye fabrics and yarn using mushrooms.