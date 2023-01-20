MARATHON CO. (WJFW) - Some of the snowmobile trails in Marathon County will be opening Sat. Jan. 21 at 8 a.m.
There are six zones within the Marathon County Snowmobile Trails System.
Zone 1 - All trails will be open.
Zone 2 - All trails will be open. However, the Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department asks that you use caution around creeks.
Zone 3 - A majority of the trails will remain closed. Partial trail openings exist for the following:
- Corridor Trail 15 from Weston Ave. North to the Mountain Bay State Trail.
- The Mountain Bay Trail from Intersection 268 (County Road J) going west to Yellowbanks Park (County Highway X).
- From Intersection 453 by Bevent, going one mile North to Family Tradition, to provide access to Zone 1.
- All other sections of Zone 3 remain closed, please respect closed trails and private property.
Zone 4 - All trails will be open. The parks and rec department asks that riders use caution on Rib River Crossing by Lions Park and Highway O/Corridor 20.
Zone 5 - A majority of the trails are open. Partial trails closures exist for the following:
- From Intersection #110 to #111 due to running water.
- A&H trail from Intersection #114 into Taylor and Lincoln County.
- Hamburg trail from Intersection #153 to County Highway S remains open.
Zone 6 - All trails will be open.
Trail conditions are described as 'Early Season.' The Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department want to remind riders to use caution and to stay on the trails. Off-trail riding is trespassing and may result in the loss of trails and/or citation for those riders going off marked trails.
A trail map can be found online.
Winter ATV use is not at this time allowed. The parks and rec department says that usually happens 10 days after the trails have been open to snowmobilers.
