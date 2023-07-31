Park Falls uses new grant money to renovate downtown plaza

PARK FALLS, Wis. (WJFW) - On July 26th, Governor Evers announced 20 million dollars worth of Grants towards funding public improvement projects for 21 municipalities across Wisconsin. Among those municipalities receiving funds was Park Falls which will use the money to revitalize their downtown area with their Old Abe Memorial Park project.
“We have a lot of great plans such as a band stand, a couple pavilions," said Tervort. "We want to make sure our Old Abe statue comes down here for our veterans and hopefully we’ll have a nice memorial. It’s going to bring a lot of community together.”
The proposed park will feature open space for recreational purposes as well as plenty of seating. Tara Tervort says that having a downtown park will provide a boost to the downtown area.
“Having a centralized location right in the middle of our town is great to host those events and to create possibly new events and recreational activities," said Tervort.
Tervort says this project isn’t cheap and these new grants go a long way.
“This park obviously is going to be very expensive and we would love to get the park completely done all at once," said Tervort. "It is going to take a lot of fundraising and with the helps of the grants that really helps it go a long way”
With the Grants officially secured, Park Falls looks to begin construction on Old Abe Memorial Park later on this year.