Park Falls is moving city offices to the public library

PARK FALLS, Wis (WJFW) – Officials in Park Falls are preparing for a move. Mayor Michael Bablick says City Hall offices are going to move to their original building, the public library. The library was built in 1923 and was home to the Park Falls City Hall, Police Department, Fire Department, and Public Library.
According to mayor Michael Bablick, when the city began outgrowing the building, they moved the offices into an old elementary school in the 1980’s. Unfortunately, Bablick says, “Most of the infrastructure in this building hasn’t really been touched since the city moved into it.” This winter, the boiler heating system has failed six times, leaving city employees working in 50 degree temperatures with space heaters plugged into an aging electrical system. Bablick says, “It’s been problematic before, it’s costing several thousand dollars a year just to maintain it. Um, there are electric issues, in the past couple years it almost ignited once, our panel, it’s completely out of date.”
Bablick says in an estimate from MSA engineers, a renovation of the heating and electrical systems alone would cost around 1.5 million dollars, and due to the asbestos, city employees would have to temporarily relocate until renovations were completed. Another option would be a full renovation, that would cost around 3 million dollars. This would include widening doorways to become ADA compliant, as well as fixing the electrical and heating issues. The third option was eventually picked, and it was a consolidation of office space into the public library.
Bablick says, “While it is a compromise for both entities, it saves millions of taxpayer dollars, avoids a possible referendum, does not reduce service at the library, and ensures that the city can continue investing in its other major projects without an increase in taxes.”