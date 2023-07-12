PARK FALLS, Wis (WJFW) – Governor Tony Evers was in Park Falls Tuesday for a groundbreaking ceremony. The Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls is set to complete a 35-million-dollar hospital project by 2025. 20 million of that money is coming from Wisconsin’s Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Improvement Grant which aims to expand healthcare access for all Wisconsinites. Governor Evers said, “The next closest medical facility is more than an hour away, which for someone in need of immediate care can almost always be insurmountable. That’s why this facility is such a critical access point and bridges an important gap in healthcare, here in rural Wisconsin.”
Dr. Yusuf Kasirye is the Chief of Staff at Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls and is thankful for the technology upgrades and increased capacity. He said, “We’re looking forward to having every department under the same roof. Every department relating to each other able to coordinate and this will allow for staff engagement, better patient care. We’re also going to be having a new dedicated space for urgent care.”
In addition to the new urgent care space, the facility will have a pharmacy and more beds for patients. Scott Carpenter, a former emergency room doctor with Marshfield Health System said this facility will be a big improvement for the community and surrounding area. About having all the departments in one building Carpenter said, “They can work more efficiently, so that’s really helpful for trauma.” He continued, “the first hour of trauma, the golden hour of trauma. Well guess what, when you live in Park Falls and are active like a lot of us older people, we might not find you for an hour, so it makes a lot of difference for our elderly in our community.”
Park Falls Mayor Tara Tervort was expressed gratitude for the state’s continued support of the Park Falls community. She said, “Without state or federal approval, most cities of our size would not be able to support a medical center.”
Governor Evers recognized Marshfield Health Systems and the community of Park Falls saying, “This effort here in Park Falls is gonna be something that people remember for a long time, but most importantly it can be used by others as a model to really make sure you’re putting those emergency services in a place that will make a huge difference.”