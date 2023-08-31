CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW) - People are getting ready for the Labor Day weekend, but in Forest County it will be one to remember. KISS is set to take stage Friday night and it will be the start of the annual Off Road Races at the Crandon International Raceway and local businesses should be seeing a boost.
Palubicki’s Eats and Treats is one of the many businesses in Crandon preparing for the big weekend in Forest County.
"Well we have the Off Road Races, The Kiss Concert, it’s Labor Day Weekend and we are ready," said Sue Palubicki the former owner of Palubicki's Eats & Treats.
Preparation is a little bit different for the workers at Palubicki’s Eats & Treats during Labor Day weekend, Sue Palubicki says with the increase of customers in the area, changes have to be made.
"We have to do things different," said Sue. "Double orders, triple orders we brought in extra coolers we are geared up to it," she added.
Leah Palubicki is one of the many family members that helps the restaurant function properly, she has been apart of the business for 7 years. Leah says having enough helping hands is important for their success.
"Sometimes we can get by with just one girl short but not this weekend," said Leah Palubicki.
Inventory is also crucial, due to the amount of people that will be in the area.
"There has been food trucks in here all week just getting us stacked up, because we are going to need a lot of extra food," said Leah.
Palubicki’s Eats & Treats is not your traditional restaurant they specialize in offering carhop services to customers. Sue says because of that it allows them to form close bonds with families that stop by.
"We got the same race crews coming year after year we look forward to them," said Sue. "We know their kids we watch the families grow up it’s a fun weekend for everybody," she added.
With Friday being the day that everybody is waiting for, Leah says it’s game on.
"So I better get some good shoes on and get a good night sleep tonight, because we are going to busy," said Leah.