CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW) - Palubicki’s Eats & Treats has been a family owned business in Crandon for 49 years. On Friday they opened their doors back to the public for the season. "We are all excited about being open. We opened yesterday and it was more than we expected," said Sue Palubicki. Sue Palubicki made a lot of changes to the restaurant when she took over in 2007, however running a successful business takes a lot of hard work. "We have great prices; we have good food our team workers are wonderful people," said Sue. "They come in these are all young girls that we start training at 14 years old and they’re a big part of our business, we couldn’t run it without them," she said.
Leah Palubicki has been working at the restaurant for 7 year, she says people enjoy the family atmosphere as well as the carhop. A service that was popular in the 1920’s. "We do a really good job of including the kids and including the whole family," said Leah Palubicki. "I love to take pictures of the kids with their ice cream post it on Facebook," said Leah. "We have a very friendly carhop service its an experience to come here you get to drive in and stay in your car its super cool," she said.
Leah says being able to work with all of her family members while serving the community of Crandon means the world to her. "I work with my family my sisters, my cousins, my grandma my uncle, my aunt," said Leah. "I work with my family its really fun to spend that time with them but also to stay busy and make some money," said Palubicki.
