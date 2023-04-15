The Packers ended their Tailgate Tour in the Northwoods. After traveling to Eau Claire, Superior, and Ashland. Current players who showed up were Aaron Jones and Elgton Jenkins, and Alumni players were Haha Clinton-Dix, Davon House and Eddie Lacy. The President of the Packers, Mark Murphy also made his appearance.
On Friday they headed to the Lakeland Aviation of Minocqua for the Great Futures Tailgate presented by the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northwoods. This event had a VIP section for fans to be up close and personal with the Packers. They were able to get autographs, pictures and talk with their favorite Packer. Following this event, they opened up the main stage for the Packers to answer fan questions and host a live and silent auction. Donations went towards the Boys and Girls programs.
"The funds go towards programming for our kids. We have scholarships for our youth," said Tammy Walrath."We never turn anyone away for their inability to pay."
Fundraising events felt very natural for the players. They got off the bus and immediately greeted fans with warmth and gratitude.
"It means everything, I do a lot of giving back and my family has our foundation, that’s one of our passions just being involved in the community," said Aaron Jones.
On Saturday morning the Packs headed to one last stop; The Habitat for Humanity in Rhinelander. The moment they walked through the door, they handed the manager a large donation.
"The Packers presented us with a check for 20,000 dollars. The Associated bank presented us a check for 4,000 dollars it was a very nice surprise," said Dennis Shimeck."That money will help us build houses for people for Oneida and Vilas County.
This was a great way to end the 2023 Tailgate tour right in the Northwoods.
You can find more information about the Boys and Girls Club by going to www.bgcnorthwoods.org.
For Habitat for Humanity, visit Habitatnorthwoods.org