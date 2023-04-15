Weather Alert

...A CHANGE TO MUCH COLDER WEATHER ALONG WITH A POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT ROUND OF WINTRY PRECIPITATION EXPECTED FOR THE END OF THE WEEKEND INTO THE START OF THE NEW WORK WEEK... .A cold front will push east across the area today and tonight, then stall as low pressure develops along the front. The developing low pressure system will deepen significantly over eastern Wisconsin Sunday night into Monday. Colder air wrapping south into the system will cause rain to change to snow, with significant accumulations possible. Some sleet and freezing rain are also possible. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow and mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations in excess of 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lincoln, Oneida, and Vilas Counties. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and create low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&