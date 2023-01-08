GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WJFW)- It was a Sunday Night Football game between the Packers and the Lions. Green Bay needed a win to secure the last playoff spot in the NFC to face the 49ers, but they weren't able to pull it off. They lost 20-16, their 2nd loss to the Lions this year. This is the first time the Packers have lost to the Lions twice in the same season since the 2018-2019 season.
The Packers had a rough start to their season by going 4-8. They went on a five-game losing streak, their first five-game losing streak since 2008. However, they were able to flip the script by turning a five-game losing streak into a four-game winning streak and improving their record to 8-8 coming into Sunday night's contest. Additionally, Green Bay became the winningest team in NFL history after beating the Chicago Bears in Week 13.
This game was tough offensively for both teams resulting in multiple field goal kicks to gain points in the first half. The score at halftime was 9-6 Packers in the lead. That being said, the first touchdown was scored in the 3rd quarter from former Packer Jamaal Williams for a one-yard rushing score. The Packers were able to respond immediately and score with a 13-yard pass to Allen Lazard from Aaron Rodgers. However, frustration began to consume Rodgers with the Lions defense and ultimately ended up throwing an interception in the last offensive play of the game and season for the Packers.
The Packers season has come to an end after suffering a 20-16 loss to the Lions. Even though the Lions won, it did not qualify them for the playoffs because the Seattle Seahawks clinched an overtime win against the Rams. The Seahawks will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. For the Packers, their season comes to an end, and Aaron Rodgers' future is still in question. The quarterback said that he will make a decision on his future soon and will not hold his team hostage.