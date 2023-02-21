MINOCQUA - RHINELANDER - Some Green Bay Packers stars will be stopping by Minocqua and Rhinelander this spring. Its part of the Packers tailgate tour set for April 11-15.
The tour will once again feature current and alumni Packers players, with current players Aaron Jones, Elgton Jenkins and Romeo Doubs as well as alumni players Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Eddie Lacy and Davon House scheduled to board the bus, along with Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy.
On the 14th, the Packers will stop by the Minocqua airport, where the boys and girls club of the Northwoods will be hosting a great futures benefit event at 5:30pm.
To purchase tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3IBw5ev
Then on the 15th the Packers will be stopping by the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Rhinelander from 9 to 10am. Photos will be available in exchange for $20 donations.