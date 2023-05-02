GREEN BAY (WJFW) - The Packers and quarterback Jordan Love have agreed to a new contract, that's according to multiple sources.
The one-year extension is worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed. Love is now signed with Green Bay through the 2024 season.
During Love's tenure with the Packers, he is 50 for 83, throwing for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Love started one game for the Packers, back in 2021 in Kansas City. In that game, Love went 19 for 34, throwing for 190 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Love also rushed for 23 yards in a 13 to 7 loss.
