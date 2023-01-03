You wouldn’t call Jo Buck’s experience at Eagle Baking Company traditional.
“It’s been a learning experience because before that, I’d never stepped foot in a bakery," said Buck.
Running a bakery might’ve been new to her, but you wouldn’t be able to tell.
“It was a good move," said Buck.
Jo is the third owner of Eagle Baking Company in downtown Eagle River. Most people would be thinking about retirement, but Jo was just getting started.
“Oh, of course, all kinds of comprehension because I’d never owned a business before," said Buck. "I’m retired, I’m going to be 61 years old this year, and to give up a comfortable life and to go into something like this is a real challenge.”
But nothing is holding her back. Since opening in early 2022, people have reciprocated her excitement, and that’s partly thanks to her three children and 10 grandchildren who help out, including her son Sean Moore.
“I never baked before, I never did any kind of baking, I was always in the food industry since I was 14, but never in a bakery," said Moore.
Moore is a stand-up comedian by day, but at night he comes to bake. The support Jo has from her family is similar to that of the Eagle River community.
“Almost every day somebody comes in and says ‘I’m so glad you bought this and kept this open. We have missed it,'" said Buck.
It wasn’t in Jo’s plan to own this bakery but now that she is, she can’t imagine any other reality.
“I have no future plans of quitting, probably until I die.”
The Eagle Baking Company is donating a dollar of every pizza sold to Feed Our Rural Kids, a nonprofit organization serving low-income families in Oneida and Vilas Counties.
This will go through the end of January.
