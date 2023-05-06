MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - Our Savior's Lutheran Church held a 5k Fun Color Run in Merrill on Saturday for a good cause. The church wanted to help make a difference and raise money for people struggling in Ukraine.
One of the directors at the church actually has family in Ukraine and thought this would be a great idea. Katy Bailey was adopted from Ukraine when she was 4 years old. She says it's amazing to see the community come together.
"I am very grateful to see the community come together, friends and family to stand with Ukraine and stand together to let the Ukrainians know that they’re not alone and the community cares about them," said Katy Bailey.
Participants had the opportunity to run, or walk the on the beautiful River Bend Trails. Brenda Mueller a volunteer says the churches mission is to help people in need.
"Every little bit helps those people are going through such a horrible tragedy at this point and obviously it’s going to be very long term," said Brenda Mueller. "That destruction over there will take years to try to come back from, so every little support is going to be helpful for them," said Mueller.
The money raised from the event will go to Lutheran Disaster Relief in response to the Eastern Europe Crisis.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com