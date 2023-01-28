MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union girls basketball team has been dominant all season long. The T-Birds have won five out of their last six games, and are 12-6 on the year. They are also undefeated in conference play, holding a perfect 8-0 record and sit alone at the top of the Great Northern Conference standings. They took on Xavier in a non-conference matchup on Saturday. Xavier was 7-11 on the year, but were in fourth place in the Bay Conference.
The T-Birds have been led by the Ouimette sisters this season. Julianna Ouimette is the team's leading scorer, averaging 20.9 points per game this season. Her sister, Kristina, is second on the team's scoring list, averaging 17.1 points per game as a sophomore. Kristina also leads the team in rebounding with 8.6 rebounds per game, and Julianna is the team's leader in assists, averaging 7.8 per game. That stat sheet stuffing play was on full display on Saturday against Xavier.
In the first half, Kristina was lighting up the scoreboard. The sophomore made a pair of three-pointers to start the game, followed by a layup from Julianna that put the T-Birds on the good side of an 8-0 run to start the game. Lakeland Union kept that dominance up in the first half, and were able to walk into the locker room up 44-22 at the end of the first half.
Lakeland Union was able to carry that momentum and coast in the second half, winning this one 73-60. Leading scorer for the T-Birds was Kristina Ouimette, who finished with 26 points and eight three-pointers. Her older sister, Julianna, wasn't far behind. The senior point guard finished with 22 points, adding on to her own record for most career points in team history.
The T-Birds improve to 13-6 on the season with the win, and have now won six out of their last seven games. The win also makes it two in a row for Lakeland Union.
Xavier drops to 7-12 with the loss. They are now on a three-game losing streak.
Lakeland Union will look to make it three in a row and seven out of their last eight when they travel to Antigo on Friday for a Great Northern Conference matchup with the Red Robins on Friday.
Xavier will look to get back in the win column and snap their three-game losing streak when they take on New Berlin Eisenhower on Friday.