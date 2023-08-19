MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW)- It was the season opener for high school football in Wisconsin. Merrill had a decent season last year, finishing in the middle of the Great Northern Conference, and they were looking to start the year out hot against a good team in Osceola at home.
Osceola started this game out hot, though, and did it by turning defense into offense. They forced two turnovers in the first two Merrill drives, and were able to use those momentum boosts to find the end zone twice.
Merrill started to put together some drives, but Osceola and their defense were too strong to overcome, and score a single point on, as they ended up winning this one 41-0.
With the loss, Merrill starts out the year 0-1. They'll look to get their first win on August 25th when they travel to Crandon to try and take down the Cardinal's Power-T offense.
Osceola improves to 1-0 on the season with the win. They'll look to improve to 2-0 on August 25th when they host Mondovi in their home opener.
