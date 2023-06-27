LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis (WJFW) – Conservation Wardens and other law enforcement officers will be patrolling Wisconsin waterways this weekend in an effort to discourage impaired boating. Operation Dry Water is a national campaign organized by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA). The nationwide year-round campaign aims to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related accidents. Chris Bartelt is a Conservation Warden Supervisor for the Wisconsin DNR in Vilas, Oneida, and Iron Counties. He says, “Fourth of July weekend we’re going to have more boaters on the water than we do any other time of year.” July first through the third is Operation Dry Water’s heightened awareness and enforcement campaign. Taylor Matske works for NASBLA and says, “when you’re impaired, you’re more likely to make those risky decisions, of maybe not wearing a life jacket, not using the safety equipment that you really should be using when you’re out there, and paying attention to all the things going on, on the water around you.”