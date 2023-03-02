RHINELANDER - The Oneida County teenager charged with making school terrorist threats last June accepted a plea deal today less than three weeks before his scheduled trial. 19-year-old Adam Bauman plead no contest during his court appearance Thursday.
Judge Michael Bloom sentenced Bauman to three years of probation. Court records show that Bauman could have his charge expunged from his record if he completes his probation successfully.
Bauman was recently charged with felony bail jumping last month, but that charge was thrown out as part of the plea agreement.
Judge Bloom ordered Bauman to have a health assessment and have no contact with the intended victims or their family members. He is also banned from Lakeland Union High School, and his firearms will be confiscated.