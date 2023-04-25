RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – On April 6, Governor Tony Evers proclaimed the month of April as Family Strengthening Month. To celebrate the month and encourage positive parenting, the Oneida County Social Services Department is hosting a Family Fun Night. Krista Payne works for Oneida County Social Services and is helping to organize the third annual event at the Hodag Dome.
Payne is working with community agencies like the YMCA of the Northwoods, Children’s Wisconsin, and various other businesses and agencies to put on the event. She says, “This is going to be a great family event; we’re focusing on children. This is a great way for families to come interact with some of the collaborators, some of these other resources, in a positive way and build positive relationships.”
Payne says the month used to be known as Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention, but the new re-brand focuses on ways build on what families are already doing well. Payne says, “Children do better when parents do better, so if we provide good resources and provide positive childhood experiences, then we will have better children in our community, so they can grow and thrive.”
The free event is open to the public from 6:00 to 8:00 on April 28 at the Hodag Dome. For more information or to keep updated on their department initiatives, visit Oneida County Social Services Facebook page here.