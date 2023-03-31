RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - With all this snow coming people should stay inside later this evening. Not only will it keep you safe but emergency responders will already have their hands full. Heavy snow not only makes it harder for emergency services, it also leads to more emergencies for them to respond to. A foot of snow would mean messy and slippery roads. Plus the snow will be coming down fast, meaning low visibility on the roads.
Deputy Andrew Berg from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office says his team will be active tonight making sure people are safe. "I expect us to be pretty busy tonight usually as these weather storms come in we have a lot of people that do end up driving obviously with jobs having to go other places it’s usually inevitable we have people traveling on the roads," said Andrew Berg. "So we will end up having to go to a lot of people’s who end up having their vehicles run of the roadway, into the ditch etc or people who are still losing power and are seeking shelter else were," he added.
Preparing an emergency kit with items such as a blanket, first aid kit and a flashlight with extra batteries are all good things to have. Berg says its crucial to be ready for anything. "Its always good to prepare for the worst situations possible, obviously you don’t know what’s going to happen its best to prepare for the worse in case the worse does happen being able to combat that issue at hand its going to be beneficial for you in the long run," he added.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com