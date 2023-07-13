Oneida County Highway Projects

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis (WJFW) – The Oneida County Highway Department has four road construction projects this summer. Highway Commissioner Alex Hegeman says they are almost done with the County’s first two projects on Highway K. Hegeman, “We just wrapped up the paving on that and we’ll be working on shouldering that in the next week or two.”
A few miles north at the intersection of Hwy 47 and County Hwy D, you’ll find another set of orange signs and barrels. The county’s third project is resurfacing the stretch of Hwy D between State Highway 47 and County Highway E just east of Lake Tomahawk. Pulverizing the old roadway began Thursday and resurfacing should be complete by the end of July. The road will remain open during the construction to allow local access.
The final project is a culvert replacement where County Highway B crosses the Wolf River just east of Pelican Lake. Hegeman says, “We’ve got 2 7 by 10 culvert’s that are being removed, and we’re putting in a single box culvert.” Oneida County has 172 miles of County Highway and many need repairs, but some projects take priority over others. Hegeman said, We we’re able to do as many miles as we would have liked, but the culvert project is definitely necessary and we’re looking forward to having that get finished this year.”