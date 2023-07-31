RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Contracting Rabies has always been a concern for people and pets; and the risk of exposure is always present when coming in contact with a wild animal.
Since May 1st the Oneida county health department has seen 30 animal bites and exposure investigations involving rabies.
“What we wanna do is bring awareness to community members about handling animals and what to do if coming into contact,” said Robbie Deede the Community Health Supervisor/ Preparedness Health Coordinator/ Public Health Nurse at the Oneida County Health Department.
Rabies may not be super common in our area due to the virus generally taking place in warmer to hot climates but the high number of recent cases in animals has experts warning the public about how to prevent exposure in humans and pets.
“Make sure you keep your pets vaccinated, so that’s number one you know if they do come in contact with something at least they are protected. But the biggest thing is avoidance make sure you teach your kids to stay away from the animals if they see it,” said Mark Naniot the Director of Rehabilitation at Wild Instincts.
Rabies can have serious symptoms and can be fatal and the only way to know for sure if an animal has rabies is by testing the brain tissue.
Rabies does not have a cure and can occur in all mammals with the most animal cases in Wisconsin coming from bats.
“These aren’t pets they don’t wanna be picked up they don’t wanna be held they’re just wild animals doing what they do to survive,” said Naniot.
If you or your pet is bit by an animal that may have rabies you should call your local health department and report the exposure to law enforcement. If possible Deede also says to capture the animal safely so that experts can contain it.