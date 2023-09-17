RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Starting Monday, September 17th, The Oneida County Health Department will be hosting a Walk-In Community Flu Shot at their facility. The walk-in clinic will run Monday-Friday from 8:30am-4:00pm. There will be no appointment necessary and little to no wait times.
Flu vaccines are covered completely by most insurance plans. OCHD accepts the following insurances:
Medicare / Medicare Advantage
Medicaid / BadgerCare
Anthem BC/BS
Aspirus Health Plan
Auxiant-NEHA
Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire
Humana
Security Health Plan
United Healthcare
UMR-NEHA
UMR-UHC
Private Pay option is also available. OCHD accepts cash, checks, credit and debit cards. Additional charges will apply when using a credit or debit card.
Flu Vaccines Available:
High Dose (For Adults 65+)
Quad (For Adults 19+)
VFC (Available at 𝙉𝙊 𝘾𝙊𝙎𝙏 for Children 18 and younger)
