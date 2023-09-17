RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Starting Monday, September 17th, The Oneida County Health Department will be hosting a Walk-In Community Flu Shot at their facility. The walk-in clinic will run Monday-Friday from 8:30am-4:00pm. There will be no appointment necessary and little to no wait times. 

Flu vaccines are covered completely by most insurance plans. OCHD accepts the following insurances:

▪️ Medicare / Medicare Advantage

▪️ Medicaid / BadgerCare

▪️ Anthem BC/BS

▪️ Aspirus Health Plan

▪️ Auxiant-NEHA

▪️ Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire

▪️ Humana

▪️ Security Health Plan

▪️ United Healthcare

▪️ UMR-NEHA

▪️ UMR-UHC

Private Pay option is also available. OCHD accepts cash, checks, credit and debit cards. Additional charges will apply when using a credit or debit card.

Flu Vaccines Available:

▪️ High Dose (For Adults 65+)

▪️ Quad (For Adults 19+)

▪️ VFC (Available at 𝙉𝙊 𝘾𝙊𝙎𝙏 for Children 18 and younger)

