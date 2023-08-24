RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- With the school season right around the corner many kids and parents are going to be more interactive. This can raise concerns for the spread of respiratory illnesses.
The Oneida County Health Department is expecting a rise in Covid, flu and RSV cases as the fall season approaches.
“So we just recommend really being on the lookout for if you get symptoms or if you start to feel sick kind of just getting ready and expecting that flu season is on the rise and that we are expecting to see some cases come through,” said Cami Buchmann a Community Health Specialist at the Oneida County Health Department.
With kids getting ready to be back in school it is important to make sure they are up to date on vaccinations and be aware of respiratory illness symptoms.
“If they do feel sick or start to develop symptoms like coughing, runny nose, sneezing, just to be prepared and aware and if you are sick stay home, practice really good hygiene, wash your hands,” said Buchmann.
The Oneida County Health Department is available if anyone has any concerns regarding the illnesses.
“We are here as a resource for everybody if you have questions, we also do refer people out to the CDC and DHS webpage, there is a lot of great resources and most of the frequently asked questions that we get at the health department are usually answered on there as well,” said Buchmann.
The Oneida County Health Department will be hosting flu clinics in September. The link to the Oneida County Health Department website can be found here.