ONEIDA CO. (WJFW) - The Oneida County Forestry Department is looking for the public's help with trying to improve outdoor recreation throughout the county.
The forestry department is teaming up with the North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (NCWRPC) to update the five-year Oneida County Outdoor Recreation Plan for 2024-2028. This plan must be updated every five years to maintain eligibility for the county and local governments to apply for up to 50% of grant funding, for a variety of outdoor recreation projects. Those projects must be listed in the plan.
The plan lays out the recreational development needs as identified by the public via an online survey and lists what projects the county and local governments would like to handle. 50% of the funding grants will come from the DNR's Knowles Nelson Stewardship program or the Federal Land & Water Conservation Fund.
“We want to know specifically how people are enjoying the outdoors right now, and what improvements they would like to see in the future,” said Fred Heider, a planner with North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission. “With Oneida County being home to one of the largest concentrations of lakes in Wisconsin, I’m sure that boating or swimming will be top 5 recreational pursuits among residents and visitors.”
The survey is available for anyone to take. The deadline to take the survey is Apr. 9. The survey can be taken online at survey monkey dot com.
