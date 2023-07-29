RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Oneida County Fair is back in action in Rhinelander and for over 100 years it continues to provide high quality entertainment for locals and tourists.
This event started in 1896, throughout the years it changed locations several times. From the Oneida County Airport, to Lake Tomahawk, and even Hodag Country Festival grounds.
The fair is now held at Pioneer Park in the Heart of Rhinelander. Don Fischer is no stranger to the fair. He says he enjoys what it has to offer.
"My favorite thing about the fair is seeing all the bands and seeing all the music and just having the chance to go around and meeting people," said Don Fischer a Rhinelander resident.
The fair features different activities every day. The Rhinelander High School band is one of the many vendors at the fair and they're thankful for the community support.
"It feels really nice that we can perform for them it’s fun that we can go and perform for them and they can come and buy hamburgers and brats for us and help us raise money," said Chloe Felde a Rhinelander High School band student.
Gates will be open to the public tomorrow at 11:00 AM and will end at 5. It will be the last day of the fair.
