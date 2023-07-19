The annual Oneida County Fair starts next Thursday, but setup starts on Sunday at 2 pm in Rhinelander's Pioneer Park.
Organizer Kerry Bloedorn said he's always looking for more volunteers to help with setup and greeting guests during the fair.
"We consider this the best family event of the year in the county," said Bloedorn. "And we turn this beautiful park here in...Rhinelander, Wisconsin into one of the best little fairs in the state."
To take part in this transformation, sign up to for volunteer shifts at www.ocfairwi.com.