RHINELANDER - The Oneida County Board will no longer allow public comment remotely. A resolution that passed 17 to 3 at Tuesday’s meeting means the public will have to attend in person to make a public comment. The meetings will still be streamed remotely.
Supervisor Tony Rio voted against the resolution, saying he refuses to support any attempt to directly limit the ability to address government entities.
Also, the resolution will require board members to attend meetings in person. This comes from a desire to ensure no one is listening in on closed sessions as well as the belief that communication between members is more productive when members attend in person.