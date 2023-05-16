RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – The Oneida County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday. One of their agenda items was an amended resolution regarding the Pelican River Forest easement project.
The proposed amended resolution objects to the purchase of easements on the Pelican River Forest Property. It draws attention to the DNR’s failure to notice local municipalities regarding the sale, objects to the purchase of the easement, and suggests the state purchase the proposed Snowmobile/ATV/UTV trails and deed them to Oneida County.
The land is currently private, but enrolled in the state’s managed forest land which allows access by the public. The easements would provide access to the property regardless of what happens with the property in the future.
The board saw comments from 25 citizens, all of which were in support of the easements. Despite the public comments, the board moved forward and passed the resolution with 12 votes for, 6 against, and 2 abstaining. The resolution will now be sent to the Governor’s office, the Secretary of the DNR, and the surrounding counties.