Oneida County addresses childcare issues

RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – Oneida County is in a childcare crisis. The Oneida County Childcare Coalition was organized in fall 2022 and is aimed at addressing the childcare shortage. Lauren Sackett is a mother of 3 and president of the newly formed Oneida County Childcare Coalition.
Sackett says, “We are in a childcare shortage; we have 16 regulated childcare facilities in Oneida County.”
The coalition was organized through Wisconsin’s Dream Up! grant program which awarded Grow North Regional Economic Development Corp $75,000 to evaluate, plan, and expand child care in Oneida County. They brought community members, parents and agencies like the YMCA of the Northwoods, Northwest Connection Family Resources, Children’s Wisconsin, Grow North, Oneida County Dept of Social Services, and Let’s Minocqua.
They are surveying local businesses and employees about issues in childcare. Sackett says the survey is asking questions like, “What types of benefits are employers offering when it comes to childcare? How many days have you maybe had to miss work?” She says, “We’re just trying to garner some information, learn more about the state of our county.”
For those who haven’t seen the survey, the survey is available on the Oneida County Childcare Coalition’s Facebook page here.