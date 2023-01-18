Weather Alert

...SNOW TO OVERSPREAD THE AREA TONIGHT, LIKELY RESULTING IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS FOR THE THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE... A powerful storm system tracking northeast from the Plains will bring snow to the area tonight. The snow should begin across central and east-central Wisconsin around midnight, and across the north a couple hours later. A little freezing drizzle or light freezing rain could occur as the precipitation begins. A band of moderate to heavy snow will shift north across the area during the pre-dawn hours. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible at times with this band. In east-central Wisconsin, the heavy snow will occur just prior to the morning commute, which may complicate the efforts of road crews to have it removed prior to the busiest travel period. The snow will taper to drizzle and freezing drizzle across central and east-central Wisconsin by mid-morning. The heavy snow will taper off across the north during the mid to late morning hours. Morning commuters are urged to plan on much slower than normal travel times Thursday morning. Be sure to allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

...SNOW TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY... .Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Lower Michigan will bring snow to the area tonight and Thursday. The snow may taper to drizzle or freezing drizzle as it diminishes Thursday. The snow will result in hazardous travel conditions, especially for the Thursday morning commute. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Heavy snow in the pre-dawn hours will result in very hazardous conditions for the Thursday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel conditions are expected to become hazardous, especially for the Thursday morning commute. Be sure to allow for plenty of extra travel time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&