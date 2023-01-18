The Oneida County telecommunications department has a set of standards, but employees like Brandi Gray know it’s never the same process.
“Each call is different," said Gray, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office's Telecommunications Sergeant.
Whether it’s a car accident, a serious injury, or a mental health-related call, she proceeds with caution.
“If you’ve ever called before, one of us is getting information, and someone else is listening and then dispatching the resources they need," said Gray. "So if it’s a fire, they’re sending a fire department, if it’s an accident, we’re sending an ambulance.”
The dispatch center takes police, fire, and EMS calls. Gray says the number of calls they receive depends on the weather.
“It just really depends on what Mother Nature throws at us," said Gray.
Luckily, the dispatch center benefits from emerging technology because it helps people get to safety quicker.
“We see a large trend with the crash apps and Apple watches with getting 911 calls from those types of things, which are a great resource for us because they usually give us a location, so sometimes we’re able to get help to people faster," said Gray.
Overall the dispatch center gets around 30,000 calls each year. Seven to eight thousand of those are 911 calls.
No matter what kind of call it is, Gray knows she’s a valuable asset.
“I’ve been doing it for about nine years now; I like that I’m helping others and making a difference," said Gray.
