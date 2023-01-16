UPDATE 4:03 p.m. - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to many accidents on Monday, that's according to Captain Tyler Young.
Captain Young told Newswatch 12 that there were 19 accidents on Monday, a majority of them were on town roads.
Highway 8 and Rifle Rd. was also closed this morning because of a jackknifed semi. Young tells Newswatch 12 that the section of road was closed so crews could safely remove the semi.
The driver of the truck was uninjured and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Captain Young adds that motorists should know how road conditions are before driving on them. He suggests tuning in to local news or checking 511 Wisconsin before hitting the road.
UPDATE 10 a.m. - WisDOT is reporting that all lanes at Rifle Rd. have reopened.
(WJFW) - Highway 8 is closed at two locations this morning because of accidents.
Highway 8 is closed at Highway 51 as well as N. Rifle Rd.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) estimates the road closures will last for about two hours.
There have been many accidents this morning, as roads are slippery because of the weather.
