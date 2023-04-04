ONEIDA CO. (WJFW) - Law enforcement agencies across Oneida Co. announced take-back locations of unwanted prescriptions for National Drug Take Back Day on Apr. 22.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Three Lakes Police Department, the Rhinelander Police Department, the Minocqua Police Department and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office will be giving the public an opportunity to prevent prescription medication abuse with this free and no questions-asked service.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office adds that this event helps prevent medication abuse and prescription medication theft by eliminating their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted medications.
There will be four drop-off locations throughout the county.
- Minocqua Police Department, 418 E. Chicago Ave., Minocqua
- Rhinelander Police Department, 201 N. Brown St., Rhinelander
- Three Lakes Police Department, 1795 Erie St., Three Lakes
- Oneida Co. Landfill, 7450 County HWY K, Rhinelander
You are asked to bring prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, non-aerosol spray, inhalers, creams, vials and pet medications.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office asks to not bring illegal drugs, needles/sharps, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials, personal care products and household hazardous waste.
Participants will be asked to empty their medication bottles into boxes. Blister packages are acceptable without the medication being removed. Liquids, creams and non-aerosol sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original bottle/packaging will not be accepted.
For more information, on National Drug Take Back Day, visit http://doseofrealitywi.gov/drug-takeback.