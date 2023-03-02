Oneida Co committee hears public comments on Pelican River Forest

RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – The Oneida County Forestry, Land, and Recreation Committee met on March 1st to hear public comments on the proposed Pelican River Forest easements. Around 20 people were in attendance when the meeting was called to order at 3:30pm. Item seven on the agenda was the Pelican River Forest Easement. The committee heard comments from four citizens; two in support, and two in opposition of the project.
Paul Hagen was there to represent the Pel-Cho Mudd Nutz, an area ATV/UTV club. Paul said, “Safety first, that’s why we feel that this easement will get ATV traffic off blacktop roads in the Pelican Lake area.”
Paul’s comments about getting ATV traffic off roadways were echoed by another Oneida County resident, but support of the easements was not shared. Lifelong resident of Enterprise Dennis Schoeneck is concerned about the permanence of the easements and what impacts it might have in regards to landowner rights. The rights to natural resources located on the easements and the rights of a landowner to restrict access to private property.
The Pelican River Forest Committee will meet to discuss the easements on March 6, 2023 at 10am in the County Board Room of the Oneida County Courthouse. Meeting link is here.