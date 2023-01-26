Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW ARRIVING FOR THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE... A band of light to occasionally moderate snow will overspread north central and central Wisconsin between 5 am and 7 am Friday, and northeast and east central Wisconsin between 7 am and 9 am. As a result, slippery conditions will develop on untreated roads, bridges and overpasses during the Friday morning commute. Visibilities will also be reduced to under a mile at times. Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions for the morning commute. Be sure to allow extra travel time so you can reach your destination safely.