NEWBOLD, Wis. (WJFW) - The Oneida County Sheriff's office is investigating a deadly snowmobile crash.
Authorities say the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 47 and bridge road in the town of Newbold.
The Sheriff's office says a group of snowmobiles were crossing Highway 47 from east to west and the last snowmobiler was hit by a southbound vehicle.
A 57-year-old snowmobiler was hit and died at the scene. His name is not being released until his family is notified. The vehicle operator was treated for minor injuries.
The Wisconsin DNR is reconstructing the accident.
Authorities closed a portion of Highway 47 to traffic. Southbound traffic was detoured west onto County Highway D to Highway 51. Northbound traffic was detoured west to County Highway K to Highway 51.