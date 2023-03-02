One person died in a snowmobile crash early Thursday morning in Iron County.
Just before 1 am Iron County Emergency Dispatch received a call of a snowmobile crash on Trail 20 in the Town of Mercer.
According to the Iron County Sheriff's Office, the operator of the sled failed to negotiate a curve, left the trail and struck several trees.
The operator of the sled was reportedly unresponsive at the time of the 911 call. The operator of the snowmobile was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iron County Coroner.
The incident remains under investigation.