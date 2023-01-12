MAPLEHURST (WJFW) - One person died and another person was injured in a structure fire early Wednesday morning.
According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified of a structure fire on Clark Dr. in the Town of Maplehurst just after midnight.
When deputies arrived, they found a homemade structure built from an old camper frame on fire.
Matthew Zarins, 50, was injured while escaping the fire. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Jennifer Johnson, 51, from Stanley, escaped the structure but was severely burned. Johnson later died as a result of her injuries.
The fire remains under investigation by the Taylor County Sheriff's Office.
