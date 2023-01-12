Fire Truck Lights
Credit: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0

MAPLEHURST (WJFW) - One person died and another person was injured in a structure fire early Wednesday morning.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified of a structure fire on Clark Dr. in the Town of Maplehurst just after midnight. 

When deputies arrived, they found a homemade structure built from an old camper frame on fire. 

Matthew Zarins, 50, was injured while escaping the fire. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Jennifer Johnson, 51, from Stanley, escaped the structure but was severely burned. Johnson later died as a result of her injuries. 

The fire remains under investigation by the Taylor County Sheriff's Office.

