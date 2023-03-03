ONEIDA CO. (WJFW) - One person was arrested following a structure fire on Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Crescent.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, deputies determined that the fire was started intentionally. Chad J. Bambrough, 34, from Rhinelander, was arrested for Arson of a building; damage of property by explosives and recklessly endangering safety. Deputies believe that the ingestion of illegal drugs was a factor in the incident.
Thursday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., a structure fire was reported along Highway 8 in the Town of Crescent. The caller stated that there were flames 10 feet into the air. Upon arrival, first responders notified the Sheriff's Office that the structure was fully engulfed.
Bambrough was in court Friday for his initial appearance. Judge Michael Bloom set a cash bond at $25,000.
Bambrough will be in court again for his adjourned initial appearance on Mar. 9 at 1:15 p.m.
