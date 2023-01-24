WAUSAUKEE (WJFW) - One person died in a structure fire in the Village of Wausaukee on Monday night.
The Marinette County Dispatch was dispatched around 9:16 p.m. about a structure fire on Elizabeth St.
Medical Examiner, Kalynn Van Ermen has ordered an autopsy to get a positive I.D. of the victim.
The Marinette County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are conducting the investigation into the origin and cause of the fire.
The investigation is ongoing and remains open.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com