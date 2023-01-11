WESTON (WJFW) - One person was arrested on drug charges last week in Marathon Co.
Jacob L. Gould, 33, was arrested by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force (CWNTF) and the Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 6.
On Friday, the Marathon County Sheriff's Office tried to stop Gould with a traffic stop, but Gould fled by vehicle and foot.
As a result of the traffic stop, 103.5 grams of fentanyl and one gram of methamphetamine were seized from the vehicle.
The CWNTF and the Everest Metro Police Department executed a search warrant at Gould's residence in Weston. Investigators seized 15 grams of fentanyl, 63 grams of methamphetamine, 175 grams of THC, a half gram of cocaine and one firearm from the residence.
The officers concluded that the street value of the various drug was estimated at approximately $40,000
Based on evidence gathered at both locations, Gould was booked into the Marathon County Jail for the following charges:
- Possession with Intent to Distribute – Fentanyl (>50 grams)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute – Methamphetamine (>50 grams)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute – Fentanyl (10grams-50grams)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute – THC (<200grams)
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Firearm as a Felon
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
- Operating while Under the Influence – 4th Offense
- Fleeing/Eluding an Officer
- Four counts of felony bail jumping
- Operating while revoked
According to court documents, all of the charges are listed as repeater charges.
Court documents also showed that Gould plead not guilty on the misdemeanor cases. The court also ordered a $250,000 cash bond for Gould.
Gould will be in court again on Jan. 13 at 1 p.m.