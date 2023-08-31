Olympic skier films promo for Minocqua Winter Park

MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW) -- Lights, camera, and a local legend going into action. Olympic cross-country skier Kevin Bolger shot a promotional interview at Milky Way Coffee Company Thursday morning.
The videos created from Bolger's interview will promote Minocqua Winter Park and are being created for free by Versant Solutions, a marketing firm out of Milwaukee.
Will Ruch, the CEO of Versant, said he hopes the videos draw more people to the ski park.
"It's an amazing place that brings people together who truly are inspired by connecting with nature, with their family, with friends," said Ruch. "And I think it's so important to make that story known."
Bolger agreed that the park is special, saying it was a no-brainer to commit to doing the video.
"I've been to some pretty amazing places," said Bolger. "But there's something about coming home to Minocqua and the lakes and the trees and the forest and the trails."
Bolger will be inducted Friday night into the Lakeland Union High School Wall of Fame.
The promotional videos will come out in 2-3 weeks, according to Ruch. In the meantime, more information about the ski park can be found at Minocquawinterpark.org.