STEVENS POINT - An investigation is underway after an officer involved shooting in Stevens Point Friday morning.
At around 3:00am, officers from Stevens Point Police Department were called to a home on the 900 block of Fifth Ave for a report of a suspicious person outside of a residence. When officers arrived, they located a person outside a nearby home.
The initial investigation found the individual discharged their weapon at the officers who returned fire, striking the individual. Officers immediately began life saving measures and the individual was taken to a local hospital.
No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident. Involved officers have since been placed on administrative leave.