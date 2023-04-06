MADISON - The Office of Outdoor Recreation would receive additional funding and become a permanent fixture within the Wisconsin Department of Tourism under Governor Tony Evers’ budget proposal.
The office was created under the 2019-2021 state budget. Under the current budget, the office and its staff were renewed for an additional two years.
Evers wants to make the office’s three positions permanent and provide $1.1 million over the next two years.
Outdoor recreation is one of the top tourism drivers in Wisconsin. It contributed $7.8 billion to Wisconsin’s gross domestic product in 2020. The following year, that grew 14 percent to $8.7 billion.
At an assembly meeting regarding the office, Representative Rob Swearingen from Rhinelander said the agency does a fantastic job promoting tourism.
“First of all, I am a big fan of the department of tourism,” Swearingen told the agency. “I think you guys do a fantastic job. Everybody should be aware that this is the budget with the least amount of money that gives us the biggest bang for its buck. The other good thing about tourism is its nonpartisan. You don't need to be Republican or Democrat to enjoy what is going on in the department of tourism.”
Evers wants to add 7½ positions to the state Department of Tourism and invest $33.6 million to promote the state as a destination. He also wants to use $30 million to create a fund to promote large events in addition to $2.7 million for a new Meetings, Conventions and Sports Bureau.