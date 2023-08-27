NUUF presents second annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - For the second consecutive year, the Northwoods Unitarian Universalist Fellowship presented their Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Award. The award was created to honor a volunteer in Oneida or Vilas county who has made an impact in the community reflecting the values of Dr. King. This year's winner was Carol Amour. She says winning this award puts things back into perspective.
“It was an amazing honor to be presented with this award today," said Amour. "In thinking about it and thinking about Dr. Martin Luther King and his life, it helped me to think again about how it is not at all about what one person does, it’s about what we can accomplish working together.”
Cheryl Hanson helped put this event together, she says that being able to remember the legacy of Dr. King with the community is an incredible feeling.
“Being able to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington here in the Northwoods is pretty special," said Hanson. "Sometimes we think of our community as not very diverse but that isn’t really true. We certainly saw this today through helping to celebrate with our Lac Du Flambeau neighbors.”
During Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech, more than a quarter of a million people came together to support his vision of equal rights for all citizens. Amour says that getting involved with this movement will better the world for the next generations.
“It’s important for people to be involved because we have this time while we are here on this Earth to do what we can to make this a good place for our children and our children's children," said Amour.