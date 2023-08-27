NUUF presents second annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award

Weather Alert

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHERN FOREST...LINCOLN... SOUTHERN FLORENCE...NORTHWESTERN MARATHON...NORTHERN MARINETTE... ONEIDA AND NORTHWESTERN LANGLADE COUNTIES THROUGH 1100 PM CDT... At 959 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Norway to Argonne to near Rainbow Flowage to near Medford. Movement was east southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include... Rhinelander, Crandon, Merrill, Tomahawk, Newbold, Harrison, Pembine, Woodboro, Goodman, and Parrish. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH